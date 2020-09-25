Galatasaray advances in Europa League

The first half of the game ended with a goalless draw at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

In the 57th minute, Galatasaray's Sofiane Feghouli netted a goal, but this was disallowed due to an offside call. The Lions' Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda found a goal with a close-range finish, making it 1-0 in the 77th minute.

In the 86th minute, Dutch forward Ryan Babel doubled the gap for the Istanbul side.

With this win, Galatasaray secured a spot in the playoff round as they will face the winner of the Willem II - Glasgow Rangers game.