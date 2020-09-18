Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray advance to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

advance to  3rd qualifying round

moved to the third qualifying round after beating Azerbaijani side Neftchi 3-1 in a second-round game on Thursday. to face in .

Mbaye Diagne (2) and Christian Luyindama's goals brought the victory to the Turkish side at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Mamadou Mbodj was the lone scorer for the home team. The Turkish Super Lig club will take on Croatian team in the third qualifying round on Sept. 24.

Following this victory, became the first Turkish club to record 100 wins in the European competitions.

are still the only Turkish football team to have a major European trophy as they won Cup in 2000 after beating the club on penalties in the final.

In Thursday's match, Galatasaray's manager took charge of his 500th match during his career.


