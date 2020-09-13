Galatasaray start season with victory over Gaziantep

Galatasaray took the lead in the eighth minute as Radamel Falcao scored a penalty. Turkish midfielder Emre Kilinc doubled the lead in the 28th minute, while Falcao scored his second goal in the 40th minute, making it 3-0.

In the second half, the visitors found a goal with Andre Ribeiro in the 53rd minute, but the Lions managed to secure three points at the Turk Telekom stadium.

RESULTS

Friday:

Caykur Rizespor - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Saturday:

Sivasspor- Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Fatih Karagumruk - BTC Turk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0

Goztepe - Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1