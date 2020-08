Istanbul's Galatasaray sign Turkish goalie Fatih Ozturk

Galatasaray said on Twitter that the club reached a deal with Ozturk for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The 33-year-old will earn a salary of 4 million Turkish liras (about $543,000) per season.

The club added that Ozturk underwent medical checks at an Istanbul hospital.

Ozturk helped Aegean region team Akhisarspor win the 2018 Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup trophies.