UEFA: Galatasaray complied with financial targets

"The CFCB [Club Financial Control Body] investigatory chamber found that Galatasaray SK, FK Kairat Almaty and Maccabi Tel Aviv FC complied with the targets agreed for the 2019/20 season; these clubs will remain in the settlement regime in the 2020/21 season," UEFA said in a statement.

CFCB monitors clubs financially to make sure they are not spending more money than they earn, a measure created to help teams avoid financial problems in the long-term.

European clubs should respect the Financial Fair Play criteria involving break-even targets, sporting measures and financial contributions.

The football body is able to fine or sanction clubs if they do not comply with financial criteria.