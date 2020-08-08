UEFA: Galatasaray complied with financial targets - Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri - Fotomaç
08 Ağustos 2020, Cumartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Galatasaray "Galatasaray complied with financial targets"

: complied with financial targets

UEFA: Galatasaray complied with financial targets

European football's governing body said Friday that Turkish football club complied with financial targets for last season.

"The CFCB [Club Financial Control Body] investigatory chamber found that SK, FK Kairat Almaty and FC complied with the targets agreed for the 2019/20 season; these clubs will remain in the settlement regime in the 2020/21 season," said in a statement.

CFCB monitors clubs financially to make sure they are not spending more money than they earn, a measure created to help teams avoid financial problems in the long-term.

European clubs should respect the Financial criteria involving break-even targets, sporting measures and financial contributions.

The football body is able to fine or sanction clubs if they do not comply with financial criteria.

  1. 08.08.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

UEFA: Galatasaray complied with financial targets haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
FOTOMAÇ GÜNDEM
Sitene Ekle
SON DAKİKA