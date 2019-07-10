Rich rewards for Terim under new Galatasaray contract

Under his new 2+3 years contract, Fatih Terim, the coach for reigning Turkish football champs Galatasaray, will earn 18 million Turkish liras ($3.1 million) annually, the club announced on Monday.

The manager will earn that sum for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 season, and the sides have the option to extend the contract for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, the club said.

After winning the Turkish League crown this May, Galatasaray renewed its contract with manager Fatih Terim, extending his tenure with the current league champions for another five years.

The championship marked the 22nd for Galatasaray in their league history.

The 66-year-old manager first managed the team in the 1996-97 season, where he achieved major success, both at home and on the continent.

After the 1999-2000 season he left the club for Fiorentina and Milan, but rejoined the club in 2003-2004.

Terim's previous tenure with the club started in the 2011-2012 season. The following season, he managed to take the team to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

In 2017, he signed an 18-month deal with the team.

Galatasaray extend Inan's contract for a year

Galatasaray also extended the contact for their 34-year-old midfielder Selcuk Inan for an additional year.

Under the new deal, the club will pay the Turkish international 4 million Turkish liras ($700,000) for the 2019-2020 season.