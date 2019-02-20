Galatasaray to face Benfica in UEFA Europa League – Fotomaç – 20 Şubat 2019
Galatasaray to face Benfica in UEFA Europa League

have advantage going into second-leg match with 2-1 win from first leg under their belt

Turkey's will face Portugal's on Thursday in a second-leg Round of 32 match in the after losing 2-1 in the first leg at home.
In the second-highest level football competition in Europe, Benfica have the advantage going into the match at home in Lisbon with a 2-1 win under their belt from the first-leg away match last Thursday in Istanbul.
Benfica and Galatasaray are in second place in their respective national football leagues.
The Lions are the only Turkish club to have won the UEFA Cup in 1999-2000 and the 2000 UEFA Super Cup, while Benfica won two European Cups in 1961 and 1962 and lost two Europa League finals in 2013 and in 2014.
So far, Galatasaray have played 278 matches in UEFA competitions, winning 99 games and losing 107.
Tonight the Lions are seeking their 100th win in European matches with an away win in the Round of 32 clash.
The Turkish club has emerged winless from their last six matches in European competitions.
Galatasaray and Benfica were among the eight teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League group stage to the UEFA Europa League.

