Moussa Marega has dedicated his first ever Uefa Champions League goal in Porto's 1-0 win over Galatasaray to injured teammate Vincent Aboubakar.

The 27-year-old scored a second-half winner for Sergio Conceicao's side after heading home a corner from Alex Telles in the 49th minute.

The result was the Portuguese champions' first win in the elite European tournament this season and their third win on the trot across all competitions without conceding any goal.

However, Marega has sympathised with Aboubakar who is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after tearing his knee ligament last Friday.

The Cameroon international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and internal lateral ligament of his left knee in the Dragons' last league game against Tondela and, on Saturday, underwent a successful surgery.

"Alex Telles supplied a great cross and it was easy for me to score. I am happy for the win tonight," Marega told UEFA website.

"I am growing in confidence playing as a lone striker and I want to dedicate my goal to Vincent Aboubakar, who underwent surgery recently."

Porto are tied with Schalke 04 at the summit of Group D on four points after two games.

The former Amiens and Vitoria Guimaraes attacker has scored two goals in seven matches for Porto in all competitions this term.