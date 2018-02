Galatasaray defeated Akhisarspor 2-1 on Tuesday evening in the Turkish Ziraat Cup's semi-final first leg match in the Aegean city of Manisa.

Despite going down 0-1 after 19 minutes, Galatasaray managed to equalize the score only after two minutes.

The lions found the winning goal in the 88th minute from Sinan Gumus, as they grabbed an away goal advantage going into the second leg.

The second leg of the Galatasaray-Akhisarspor tie will be played on April 17.