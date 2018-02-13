CANLI SKOR
    13 Şubat 2018, Salı
    back on top of Turkish league

    Galatasaray back on top of Turkish league

    on top form with two goals, Feghouli adds one as Lions reclaim first seat

    on Monday easily defeated Antalyaspor 3-0 at Turkey's Super Lig match in Istanbul to reclaim the first spot after five weeks.

    Bafetimbi was on top form again, scoring a brace in his team's victory. Right-winger Sofiane Feghouli added one as well in the first half to secure the three points.

    Younes Belhanda was sent off after arguing with Antalyaspor player in the extra time of the second half.

    The win meant the first spot for Galatasaray with 44 points.

    On Sunday's match, Fenerbahce defeated Basaksehir 0-2 in an away match thanks to goals from Fernandao. Fenerbahce are at third place with 41 points.

    Basaksehir suffered fourth loss of the season, they are now at second spot with 43 points.

    Reigning champs Besiktas also defeated Karabukspor 5-0 on Saturday to continue their title search. They are at fourth place with 40 points.

    Here are the results from Super Lig's Round 21 matches:

    Yeni Malatyaspor - Kasimpasa: 1-1

    Goztepe - Osmanlispor: 3-3

    Genclerbirligi - Trabzonspor: 0-0

    Besiktas - Karabukspor: 5-0

    Akhisarspor - Bursaspor: 1-0

    Kayserispor - Sivasspor: 1-1

    Alanyaspor - Konyaspor: 1-2

    Basaksehir - Fenerbahce: 0-2

    Galatasaray - Antalyaspor: 3-0

    Here are the league standings as of Monday 11:30 p.m. local time (2030GMT):

    TEAMS P W D L GF GA +/- Pts.
    --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
    1. GALATASARAY 21 14 2 5 46 25 21 44
    2. BAŞAKŞEHIR 21 13 4 4 40 21 19 43
    3. FENERBAHCE 21 11 8 2 41 24 17 41
    4. BESIKTAS 21 11 7 3 40 20 20 40
    5. KAYSERISPOR 21 9 8 4 29 23 6 35
    6. TRABZONSPOR 21 8 9 4 36 31 5 33
    7. GOZTEPE 21 9 6 6 35 32 3 33
    8. SIVASSPOR 21 9 4 8 27 31 -4 31
    9. YENI MALATYASPOR 21 7 6 8 24 28 -4 27
    10. BURSASPOR 21 7 5 9 31 28 3 26
    11. KASIMPASA 21 7 5 9 32 36 -4 26
    12. AKHISARSPOR 21 6 6 9 25 34 -9 24
    13. GENCLERBIRLIGI 21 5 7 9 26 35 -9 22
    14. ALANYASPOR 21 6 3 12 34 40 -6 21
    15. ANTALYASPOR 21 5 6 10 24 38 -14 21
    16. KONYASPOR 21 5 5 11 22 29 -7 20
    17. OSMANLISPOR 21 5 4 12 29 40 -11 19
    18. KARABUKSPOR 21 3 3 15 15 41 -26 12
    1. 13 February 2018, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 09:36
