Galatasaray back on top of Turkish league

Galatasaray on Monday easily defeated Antalyaspor 3-0 at Turkey's Super Lig match in Istanbul to reclaim the first spot after five weeks.

Bafetimbi Gomis was on top form again, scoring a brace in his team's victory. Right-winger Sofiane Feghouli added one as well in the first half to secure the three points.

Younes Belhanda was sent off after arguing with Antalyaspor player in the extra time of the second half.

The win meant the first spot for Galatasaray with 44 points.

On Sunday's match, Fenerbahce defeated Basaksehir 0-2 in an away match thanks to goals from Fernandao. Fenerbahce are at third place with 41 points.

Basaksehir suffered fourth loss of the season, they are now at second spot with 43 points.

Reigning champs Besiktas also defeated Karabukspor 5-0 on Saturday to continue their title search. They are at fourth place with 40 points.

Here are the results from Super Lig's Round 21 matches:

Yeni Malatyaspor - Kasimpasa: 1-1

Goztepe - Osmanlispor: 3-3

Genclerbirligi - Trabzonspor: 0-0

Besiktas - Karabukspor: 5-0

Akhisarspor - Bursaspor: 1-0

Kayserispor - Sivasspor: 1-1

Alanyaspor - Konyaspor: 1-2

Basaksehir - Fenerbahce: 0-2

Galatasaray - Antalyaspor: 3-0

Here are the league standings as of Monday 11:30 p.m. local time (2030GMT):