G.Saray bounce back with 2-0 win

Galatasaray defeated Alanyaspor 2-0 in Turkey's Super Lig on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Yasin Oztekin and Bafetimbi Gomis.

The Lions found the opening goal at Turk Telekom Stadium in the 33rd minute, after Gomis' shot fell in front of a running Oztekin, who finished easily inside the six-yard box.

Controlling the tempo throughout the match, Galatasaray found many chances to increase its lead, but missed some easy opportunities to convert.

Yasin Oztekin found Gomis in a counter-attack in the 88th minute, and the lethal striker did not miss the chance to increase his goal tally to 13 in 13 matches.

Galatasaray increased their points total to 29, while Alanyaspor were left with 17 points.