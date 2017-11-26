G.Saray bounce back with 2-0 win
League leaders score victory in Istanbul, thanks to goals from Yasin Oztekin and Bafetimbi Gomis
Galatasaray defeated Alanyaspor 2-0 in Turkey's Super Lig on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Yasin Oztekin and Bafetimbi Gomis.
The Lions found the opening goal at Turk Telekom Stadium in the 33rd minute, after Gomis' shot fell in front of a running Oztekin, who finished easily inside the six-yard box.
Controlling the tempo throughout the match, Galatasaray found many chances to increase its lead, but missed some easy opportunities to convert.
Yasin Oztekin found Gomis in a counter-attack in the 88th minute, and the lethal striker did not miss the chance to increase his goal tally to 13 in 13 matches.
Galatasaray increased their points total to 29, while Alanyaspor were left with 17 points.
- 26 November 2017, Sunday
- Modified: 10:49
-
Tudor'a ıslıklı tepki
Toplam 1
Yorum
GS LI DERBY MACLARINDA KATI DEFANS SERT ORTA SAHA İLE EN AZINDAN BERABERLİK ALINMALIYDI HOCA BUNU ANLAMADI DERBYLERİN RUHU BAŞKADIR
-
Gönlüm G.Saray’da
Toplam 1
Yorum
GS LI HER MACIN AYRI RUHU VARDIR ANCAK DERBY DENİLEN MACLARDA SERT DEFANAS KATI ORTA SAHA EN AZINDAN BERABERLİK ALINMALIYDI HOCA BUNU CÖZEMEDİ
-
Kalpten kalbe
Toplam 2
Yorum
GS LI HER MACIN AYRI RUHU VARDIR ANCAK DERBY DENİLEN MACLARDA SERT DEFANAS KATI ORTA SAHA EN AZINDAN BERABERLİK ALINMALIYDI HOCA BUNU CÖZEMEDİ
G.Saray bounce back with 2-0 win haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
