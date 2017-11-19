Basaksehir trash leaders Galatasaray, 5-1

Medipol Basaksehir remained dominant over league leaders Galatasaray with a 5-1 score on Saturday evening.

Basaksehir opened the score in the 25th minute with defender Joseph Attamah finding the net.

Emmanuel Adebayor was the hat-trick hero for his team; he scored in the 42nd, 58th and 76th minute for Basaksehir.

The fifth goal came in the 89th minute from Kerim Frei.

The second-placed Basaksehir controlled the pace throughout the match, as Bafetimbi Gomis' 55th minute goal did not affect the flow of the game.

Galatasaray and Basaksehir are now tied in the first place with 26 points in the league.