Türkiye spoiled the "party"! Spain narrowly saved a point

In the final match of the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, Spain and Türkiye faced off at the Seville Olympic Stadium. The thrilling match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The match started quickly. Spain took a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute with a Dani Olmo strike. Turkish National Team, injecting character into the game, found the goal they were looking for in the 42nd minute: talented striker Deniz Gül equalized the score at 1-1.

Türkiye started the second half strongly, securing a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute with Salih Özcan's powerful shot from outside the penalty area. Montella's team took the lead with this goal, and displayed a confident display on the pitch. However, Spain equalized in the 62nd minute with a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal: 2-2.

The score remained unchanged for the remainder of the match. With this result, Spain dropped their first points in the group stage but secured a World Cup ticket with 16 points. Having secured a playoff spot against Bulgaria, the Turkish National Team finished the group stage with 13 points.