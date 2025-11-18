CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Historic transfer offer from Manchester City for Arda Güler!

Historic transfer offer from Manchester City for Arda Güler!

Important developments are taking place regarding our national star Arda Güler, who wears the jersey of Spanish giant Real Madrid. It has recently been learned that Manchester City, who added the player to their transfer shortlist, is preparing a massive offer for Arda. Here are all the details…

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 18 Kasım 2025 Salı 09:56
Historic transfer offer from Manchester City for Arda Güler!

Arda Güler has become one of the most talked-about names around Real Madrid in recent weeks. The young star's rise in LaLiga has pleased both the technical staff and the management, while the interest from European giants continues to grow. In particular, Manchester City's persistence has become a closely followed topic in Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's interest in Arda Güler has been confirmed by club sources. It is stated that the Spanish coach especially admires the player's ability to change the tempo of the game, his creativity, and his quality on the ball. According to reports, Guardiola included the phrase "a profile who can make a difference" in his internal evaluation notes about Arda.

According to Fichajes, the English club is prepared to offer around 100 million euros. However, it is reported that this offer has not created a basis for negotiation on Real Madrid's side. The management believes that Arda Güler is still at the beginning of his development process, and selling the player is not on the agenda. Madrid sources emphasize that the young star's confidence and performances in crucial matches have made him an important part of the club's project.

While Manchester City's interest was expected, the level of insistence has reportedly come as a surprise. Although it is claimed that Guardiola might consider increasing the offer, Real Madrid continues to maintain its "not for sale" stance. While it is known that the balance of power in European football can change quickly, at this stage the transfer is said to be unlikely.

