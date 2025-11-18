CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Football Czechia continues search for new coach as Fatih Terim remains on the table

Czechia continues search for new coach as Fatih Terim remains on the table

The Czech Football Association is struggling to finalize a foreign coach ahead of the play-offs. With economic and sporting factors delaying the decision, Fatih Terim’s name has resurfaced. Here are the details…

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 18 Kasım 2025 Salı 11:04
Czechia continues search for new coach as Fatih Terim remains on the table

The search for a new head coach of the Czech national team continues, with the balance of candidates shifting almost daily. The Czech Football Association initially aimed to appoint an experienced foreign manager before the play-off fixtures, but progress has stalled. General Manager Pavel Nedved admitted that the process has been more complex than planned, noting that aligning financial and sporting expectations has proved difficult. "It's a slightly longer and more complicated process," Nedved summarized.

Last month, the federation outlined a long-term vision to bring in a coach who could lead the national team until 2030. Nedved was tasked with preparing an extensive list of foreign candidates fitting this profile. According to Czech outlet Sport, high-profile managers such as Fatih Terim—whose name has been circulating behind the scenes—pose financial challenges that impact decision-making. The board is struggling to strike the right balance between the required investment and the level of technical quality expected.

Interim coach Jaroslav Köstl also remains a potential option for the upcoming play-offs. Despite back-to-back wins over San Marino and Gibraltar, Köstl stated he is not seeking the permanent role, though he openly acknowledged the team's need for an experienced foreign manager. Still, due to the ongoing uncertainty, his name may return to the conversation.

The costs associated with prominent figures like Fatih Terim and Jürgen Klinsmann are reportedly substantial. As a result, the Czech Football Association must carefully weigh its sporting ambitions against its financial reality. While the search continues, Terim remains a strong alternative—provided the budget allows it.

