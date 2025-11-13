CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Football Kenan Yildiz crisis in Italy! Salary...

Kenan Yildiz crisis in Italy! Salary...

There have been surprising developments regarding Kenan Yildiz, who represents Turkey in Italy for Juventus. The player has yet to reach an agreement with the Turin club on a new contract. Here are the details of the transfer crisis...

Kenan Yildiz crisis in Italy! Salary...

A shocking development has emerged from Juventus regarding Kenan Yildiz, who has made a name for himself in the Italian Serie A with his footballing prowess and goals.

According to reports in the Italian press, negotiations have stalled because Juventus's new salary offer to Kenan Yildiz fell short of expectations.

The club's management's reluctance to meet the player's demands has left the young star's future uncertain.

Kenan Yildiz has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 18 official matches for the Turin club this season.

