Hakan Calhanoglu shines at Inter! Now top of the Serie A scoring chart

During the summer transfer window, Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu was at the center of intense speculation about a possible move away from Inter. Both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray were reportedly interested in bringing him to the Süper Lig. However, as the transfer window neared its end, Calhanoglu decided to stay in Milan — a decision that has turned out to be hugely beneficial for both player and club.

According to Italian outlet Il Nerazzurro, Calhanoglu's choice to remain at Inter has sparked one of the best periods of his career. Under Cristian Chivu's management, Inter have evolved into a more vertical, aggressive, and fast-paced team — and at the heart of it all stands Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish midfielder has become the engine of the team, orchestrating play and dictating tempo while also stepping up as a key scoring threat. With his brace against Fiorentina, Calhanoglu has now scored five goals in seven Serie A appearances, sharing the top spot in the scoring chart with Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini.

Over the past three matches, he has found the net four times — twice from penalties and twice from outside the box — confirming his status as one of Serie A's most in-form and influential players.