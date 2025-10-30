CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Football Besiktas reportedly interested in Basaksehir winger Yusuf Sarı

Besiktas are said to be eyeing Basaksehir’s 26-year-old winger Yusuf Sarı for a potential move in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Besiktas are reportedly considering a move for Başaksehir winger Yusuf Sarı during the January transfer window, as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options, particularly on the wings.

The 26-year-old Turkish international joined Basaksehir from Adana Demirspor for a transfer fee of €1 million. So far this season, Sarı has contributed two assists and remains a key figure for the Istanbul side.

Besiktas, who have struggled with consistency on the flanks this season, are said to view Sarı as a player who can add pace, width, and creativity to their forward line. Negotiations are expected to develop in the coming weeks as the transfer window approaches.

