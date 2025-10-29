Zeki Çelik offered to Real Madrid! Striking claim from Spanish press

CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Real Madrid announced on their official social media account that their team captain, Dani Carvajal, underwent surgery on his right knee. It was reported that Carvajal will be sidelined for a while, and sources from Italy indicate that various intermediaries contacted the Bernabeu to gauge the opinions of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez regarding the right-back position in the absence of the 33-year-old player. In recent hours, it has been claimed that Zeki Çelik, who plays for Roma, was offered to Real Madrid.According to a report by the Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Zeki Çelik, whose contract with Roma is set to expire at the end of this season, could leave the Italian club in January if an offer of approximately €5 million is made.The report concludes that Real Madrid is not currently considering any transfers and is hoping for Carvajal's return to the pitch before the end of the year.

