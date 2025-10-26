Real Madrid is preparing to make a €100 million euros bid for Kenan Yıldız

CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
A shocking claim has been made regarding Turkish national team player Kenan Yıldız, who plays for Italian Serie A side Juventus. Spanish media reports that Real Madrid is preparing to offer €100 million for the talented player. Here are the details... | Breaking sports news

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Ekim 2025 Pazar 12:08
Kenan Yıldız, who wears the number 10 jersey at the Italian giants Juventus, continues to shine. The 20-year-old player's performance in Serie A and the national arena has put him on the radar of European giants.

According to the news compiled by fotomac.com.tr editor Ömer Çağrı Akdere from Fichajes, one of these teams, Real Madrid, has set its sights on Kenan.

The report stated that the Spanish giant is preparing to offer 100 million euros for the star winger.

It was reported that Real Madrid Coach Xabi Alonso particularly wanted the transfer of Kenan Yıldız, whom he sees as a key player.

XABI READY TO SACRIFICE

Meanwhile, according to Italian manager Giovanni Branchini, the Spanish manager is willing to let all first-team players, except Kylian Mbappe, leave the club to finance Kenan's transfer.

Juventus, who want to keep the star player, is reportedly working on a new contract to ensure the national football player stays until 2030.

