CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Arda Güler is on Manchester City's radar

Arda Güler is on Manchester City's radar

A surprising claim has been made regarding Arda Güler: English giants Manchester City have decided to make a move for the talented midfielder.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 21 Ekim 2025 Salı 13:19
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Arda Güler is on Manchester City's radar

Arda Güler, continues his rise at Real Madrid. Arda has been performing well in attack in every match he's played, and many clubs have expressed interest in him.

Following this interest, Real Madrid's management plans to extend Arda Güler's contract at the end of the season. According to reports in the Spanish press, Manchester City is also keenly interested in the player. This interest, initiated at the behest of Pep Guardiola, stems from the belief that Arda's playing style is well-suited to City's system.

Arda Güler, meanwhile, is quite happy in Madrid. His role in the team is growing thanks to the opportunities afforded him by Xabi Alonso, and he's reportedly keen to stay at Real Madrid for many years. The talented star's performance has been backed by impressive statistics in Europe since the start of the season.

Arda, who has been dominating Real Madrid's play in midfield this season, stands out for his passing quality and ability to read space. His role within the team has been compared to the one Xabi assigned to Wirtz during his time at Leverkusen.

The club is quite comfortable with the situation. Arda's contract runs until June 30, 2029, and his release clause is astronomical. Furthermore, the player is reportedly happy with his life in Madrid and his position within the team. The management's goal is to increase the young star's salary and extend his contract for a few more years.

Omar'dan özel açıklamalar! Bodo Glimt maçı ve Fatih Terim...
M. City'den Arda Güler hamlesi!
DİĞER
Çocuklarımızı zehirleyen Netflix’i boykot edelim
Başkan Erdoğan Körfez turuna çıktı! Ana gündemi Gazze ilk durağı Kuveyt... Katar ve Umman'a da gidecek
Bodo/Glimt'in yıldızından G.Saray sözleri!
F.Bahçe'de flaş İrfan Can gelişmesi! Transfer...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Trendyol Süper Lig'de erteleme maçlarının hakemleri belli oldu! Trendyol Süper Lig'de erteleme maçlarının hakemleri belli oldu! 13:46
Milli jimnastikçiden gümüş madalya! Milli jimnastikçiden gümüş madalya! 13:39
Bayern Münih Vincent Kompany'in sözleşmesini uzattı! Bayern Münih Vincent Kompany'in sözleşmesini uzattı! 13:35
M. City'den Arda Güler hamlesi! M. City'den Arda Güler hamlesi! 13:13
Newcastle United-Benfica maçı detayları! Newcastle United-Benfica maçı detayları! 12:56
Altay'da umutlar arttı! Altay'da umutlar arttı! 12:06
Daha Eski
Kopenhag-Borussia Dortmund maçı ne zaman? Kopenhag-Borussia Dortmund maçı ne zaman? 12:00
Alperen Şengün NBA'de all-star rütbesi aldı! Alperen Şengün NBA'de all-star rütbesi aldı! 11:52
Omar'dan özel açıklamalar! Bodo Glimt maçı ve Fatih Terim... Omar'dan özel açıklamalar! Bodo Glimt maçı ve Fatih Terim... 11:50
F.Bahçe maçının hakemi belli oldu! F.Bahçe maçının hakemi belli oldu! 11:47
Bayer Leverkusen-PSG maçı öncesi son notlar! Bayer Leverkusen-PSG maçı öncesi son notlar! 11:43
NBA'de rekor yayın hakları! NBA'de rekor yayın hakları! 11:36