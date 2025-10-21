Arda Güler is on Manchester City's radar

Arda Güler, continues his rise at Real Madrid. Arda has been performing well in attack in every match he's played, and many clubs have expressed interest in him.

Following this interest, Real Madrid's management plans to extend Arda Güler's contract at the end of the season. According to reports in the Spanish press, Manchester City is also keenly interested in the player. This interest, initiated at the behest of Pep Guardiola, stems from the belief that Arda's playing style is well-suited to City's system.

Arda Güler, meanwhile, is quite happy in Madrid. His role in the team is growing thanks to the opportunities afforded him by Xabi Alonso, and he's reportedly keen to stay at Real Madrid for many years. The talented star's performance has been backed by impressive statistics in Europe since the start of the season.

Arda, who has been dominating Real Madrid's play in midfield this season, stands out for his passing quality and ability to read space. His role within the team has been compared to the one Xabi assigned to Wirtz during his time at Leverkusen.

The club is quite comfortable with the situation. Arda's contract runs until June 30, 2029, and his release clause is astronomical. Furthermore, the player is reportedly happy with his life in Madrid and his position within the team. The management's goal is to increase the young star's salary and extend his contract for a few more years.