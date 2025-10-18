Fatih Terim on Kenan Yıldız: If he continues to develop...

Fatih Terim, who achieved historic success with Galatasaray and the Turkish national team, also spent parts of his career managing Milan and Fiorentina.

The experienced manager was interviewed by the Italian newspaper Gazzetta. In this interview, Terim also answered questions about Kenan Yıldız.

Fatih Terim emphasized that the young star is among the most talented footballers in Europe. He said, "There are very few young players in Europe more talented than Kenan Yıldız. He's only 20 years old, but he has tremendous potential. He has a long way to go, and if he continues to develop, he can become one of the best players in the world."

Fatih Terim was cautious when asked whether Kenan Yıldız is the best Turkish player. "It would be too early to say 'the best,' because we have two other important stars in Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu. With this trio, our future is bright. All three are playing for top-tier European teams and making a difference," he said.