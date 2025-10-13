Yves Bissouma’s Tottenham career is over in '6 minutes'

Hot developments regarding Yves Bissouma, whose name is mentioned with Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray in the Trendyol Super League, took place one after another.

The Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Yves Bissouma, whose name is mentioned with Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, returned to the pitch after months of injury as Mali defeated Madagascar 4-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

The Malian star, who started the match on the bench, was substituted for Lassana Culibaly in the 66th minute.

The 29-year-old player fell to the ground as a result of a challenge with his opponent in the first position where the ball came to his feet.

ONLY 6 MINUTES AFTER

After receiving initial treatment, Bissouma told paramedics he was unable to walk. He left the match on a stretcher and was replaced by Amadou Haidara.

The Malian footballer, who was left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad due to disciplinary issues, was completely discarded by the English club following this development.

Yves' injury, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been likened in the press to "the final nail in the coffin for his time at Tottenham."

A POSSIBLE OPPORTUNITY

Bissouma, who has been frequently linked with Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray in recent times and whose name has generated excitement among fans, could be on the radar of his arch-rivals during the mid-season transfer window, depending on his recovery. No statement has yet been released regarding the star midfielder's current health.