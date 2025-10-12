Zinedine Zidane: One of my goals is to coach the French national team!

Zinedine Zidane made a strong statement about his future during a sports festival held in Trento, Italy. The French legend declared that his ultimate goal is to manage the French national team.

In France, it's no secret that Didier Deschamps will leave his position after the 2026 World Cup. Naturally, the man seen as his successor is Zinedine Zidane. Admired by the French public for his playing career and respected worldwide for his managerial success—including three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid—Zidane seems the perfect fit. Still, nothing has been confirmed yet, and no announcement is expected before Deschamps' final tournament.

Currently without a club, Zidane has been spending his time on various projects. After recently joining the Kings League initiative, the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner appeared in Italy, where he remains highly respected from his playing days with Juventus. There, he took the opportunity to speak candidly about his career ambitions.

"ONE OF MY OBJECTIVES IS TO COACH THE FRENCH NATIONAL TEAM"

When asked about his next step, Zidane made his intentions clear: "I will definitely coach again. Me at Juventus? I don't know why it never happened, but that club will always be in my heart—they gave me so much. As for the future, one of my objectives is to coach the French national team. We'll see."