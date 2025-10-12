Spanish media hail Arda Güler! “He stole the show in Turkey’s victory"

CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
After scoring one goal and providing two assists in Turkey’s 6–1 win over Bulgaria, Arda Güler became the talk of Spain. The Real Madrid starlet’s dazzling performance made front-page headlines across major Spanish outlets from Marca to Okdiario.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 12 Ekim 2025 Pazar 11:50 Güncelleme Tarihi: 12 Ekim 2025 Pazar 11:52
The Turkish National Team produced a statement performance in the 2026 World Cup European Qualifiers, crushing Bulgaria 6–1 away from home.

The standout performer of the night was none other than Arda Güler, Real Madrid's young prodigy.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder delivered a sensational display, recording one goal and two assists — a performance that impressed not only in Turkey but also captured the attention of the Spanish media.

SPANISH MEDIA HEADLINES PRAISE ARDA GÜLER

Marca: "Arda Güler stole the show in Turkey's victory with one goal and two assists. Arda and his teammates made up for their 6–0 loss to Spain by thrashing Bulgaria 6–1."

Real Madrid (official site): "Arda Güler scored and assisted in Turkey's 6–1 win over Bulgaria. The Real Madrid youngster played a key role in his national team's away triumph."

Okdiario: "Arda Güler shone brightly in the Bulgaria–Turkey match. Real Madrid are undoubtedly delighted with the performance of their 20-year-old rising star. Güler showed once again that, regardless of the shirt he wears, he is set to become a decisive figure in the 2025/26 season."

Tribuna: "Arda Güler scored a stunning goal for Turkey against Bulgaria in the World Cup qualifiers. His performances this season have made him one of Xabi Alonso's brightest talents. With Real Madrid, Güler has scored three goals and provided four assists in ten appearances, and added another goal for Turkey — contributing directly to eight goals in twelve matches across all competitions."

