Italian Media hail Kenan Yıldız! "Led his team to victory”

Turkey claimed a dominant 6–1 victory over Bulgaria in the third match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group E. The star of the night was Kenan Yıldız, who netted twice to help his country secure an impressive away win. The Juventus attacker's outstanding display caught the attention of the Italian media, earning him glowing headlines across major outlets.

LA STAMPA: "YILDIZ SCORED TWICE IN FIVE MINUTES — JUVENTUS APPLAUDED"

La Stampa highlighted Kenan's explosive performance: "Turkey introduced an energetic and clinical Kenan Yıldız to the world last night. The 19-year-old scored two goals in five minutes, helping Vincenzo Montella's side crush Bulgaria 6–1 and move to second place in Group E behind Spain."

GOAL ITALIA: "JUVENTUS STAR SCORES TWICE IN FIVE MINUTES"

Goal Italia wrote: "It was a star-studded night for Juventus' No.10, who scored his first-ever brace for the national team. Turkey delivered a spectacular performance in Sofia, and Kenan Yıldız was undoubtedly the man of the match."

TUTTOSPORT: "YILDIZ UNSTOPPABLE"

Tuttosport summed it up succinctly: "Juventus' No.10 scored twice in Turkey's emphatic win over Bulgaria."

CALCIOMERCATO: "KENAN YILDIZ IS BACK IN TOP FORM"

Calciomercato offered a detailed analysis: "Kenan Yıldız was the star of Turkey's match against Bulgaria. The Juventus forward scored in the 51st and 56th minutes, extending the lead to 3–1 and 4–1 within just five minutes. The young Bianconero looks to have fully rediscovered his best form."