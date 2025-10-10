CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Striking remarks from Juventus legend Platini About Kenan Yildiz! "I don’t understand why he’s played on the wing"

Striking remarks from Juventus legend Platini About Kenan Yildiz! "I don’t understand why he’s played on the wing"

An important development has emerged regarding Kenan Yildiz. Juventus legend Michel Platini spoke about the Turkish national footballer playing for Juventus. Platini made noteworthy comments about Yıldız. Here are his words...

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 10 Ekim 2025 Cuma 12:35 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10 Ekim 2025 Cuma 12:36
Juventus legend Michel Platini, who once played for the Serie A giant, commented on Kenan Yildiz. Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival hosted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Platini argued that Yildiz is a number 10 and should play in a central role. Platini said, "He's a number 10, and in my opinion, he should play centrally. I don't understand why Motta and Tudor play him on the wings. Unfortunately, in modern football, there's a tendency to shift quality players who should be playing in central positions to the wings. I've been saying this for years, but no one listens to me."

SON DAKİKA
