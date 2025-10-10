Striking remarks from Juventus legend Platini About Kenan Yildiz! "I don’t understand why he’s played on the wing"

Juventus legend Michel Platini, who once played for the Serie A giant, commented on Kenan Yildiz. Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival hosted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Platini argued that Yildiz is a number 10 and should play in a central role. Platini said, "He's a number 10, and in my opinion, he should play centrally. I don't understand why Motta and Tudor play him on the wings. Unfortunately, in modern football, there's a tendency to shift quality players who should be playing in central positions to the wings. I've been saying this for years, but no one listens to me."
