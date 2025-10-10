Historic transfer on the horizon! Manchester United ready to offer €90 million for Kenan Yıldız

Kenan Yıldız's rise at Juventus has not gone unnoticed. The 20-year-old Turkish international is now at the center of a transfer battle among Premier League giants, with Arsenal and Chelsea already monitoring his progress.

However, according to the report from Caught Offside, Manchester United have joined the race and are ready to make an astonishing €90 million offer to secure his signature — a figure that would make Yıldız the most expensive Turkish footballer in history.

A key part of Juventus's long-term project, Yıldız has impressed with his creativity, confidence, and goal-scoring instinct. This season, he has recorded 5 goals and 6 assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

His market value recently climbed to €75 million, and he remains under contract with Juventus until 2029.