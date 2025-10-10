CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Historic transfer on the horizon! Manchester United ready to offer €90 million for Kenan Yıldız

Historic transfer on the horizon! Manchester United ready to offer €90 million for Kenan Yıldız

Juventus star Kenan Yıldız continues to attract attention across Europe. According to English media, Manchester United are preparing a record-breaking bid for the Turkish sensation, who has become one of Serie A’s brightest young talents.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 10 Ekim 2025 Cuma 12:20 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10 Ekim 2025 Cuma 12:21
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Historic transfer on the horizon! Manchester United ready to offer €90 million for Kenan Yıldız

Kenan Yıldız's rise at Juventus has not gone unnoticed. The 20-year-old Turkish international is now at the center of a transfer battle among Premier League giants, with Arsenal and Chelsea already monitoring his progress.

However, according to the report from Caught Offside, Manchester United have joined the race and are ready to make an astonishing €90 million offer to secure his signature — a figure that would make Yıldız the most expensive Turkish footballer in history.

A key part of Juventus's long-term project, Yıldız has impressed with his creativity, confidence, and goal-scoring instinct. This season, he has recorded 5 goals and 6 assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

His market value recently climbed to €75 million, and he remains under contract with Juventus until 2029.

F.Bahçe'den orta saha bombası! 2 yıldızdan 1'i imza atacak
Özbek’ten Kerem transferi yorumu!
DİĞER
Gözleri KaraDeniz Rize’ye döndü! Karadeniz’in kalbinden yeni kareler geldi!
İşte Gazze'de ateşkesi sağlayan metin! Türkiye detayı: Görev gücü oluşturulacak
Montella'dan Barış Alper'in yokluğunda flaş karar!
Kenan Yıldız için tarihi bonservis!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Millilerimiz Bulgaristan maçına hazır! Millilerimiz Bulgaristan maçına hazır! 11:52
Kosova - Slovenya maçı hangi kanalda? Kosova - Slovenya maçı hangi kanalda? 11:52
Özbek’ten Kerem transferi yorumu! Özbek’ten Kerem transferi yorumu! 11:42
İsveç - İsviçre maçı detayları (Dünya Kupası Avrupa Elemeleri) İsveç - İsviçre maçı detayları (Dünya Kupası Avrupa Elemeleri) 11:37
Infantino'dan köklü değişiklik hazırlığı! Infantino'dan köklü değişiklik hazırlığı! 11:26
Özbek'ten Barış Alper ve Icardi açıklaması! Özbek'ten Barış Alper ve Icardi açıklaması! 11:20
Daha Eski
Almanya Lüksemburg CANLI İZLE | Almanya - Lüksemburg maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? Almanya Lüksemburg CANLI İZLE | Almanya - Lüksemburg maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? 11:17
Doncic’ten Türkiye’ye övgü: En çılgın... Doncic’ten Türkiye’ye övgü: En çılgın... 11:03
Beşiktaş kulübeden katkı alamıyor Beşiktaş kulübeden katkı alamıyor 10:53
Beşiktaş’ta devre arasında büyük değişim! Beşiktaş’ta devre arasında büyük değişim! 10:49
Ronaldo'dan kelliğe karşı önlem! Ronaldo'dan kelliğe karşı önlem! 10:41
Kuzey İrlanda - Slovakya maçı detayları (Dünya Kupası Avrupa Elemeleri) Kuzey İrlanda - Slovakya maçı detayları (Dünya Kupası Avrupa Elemeleri) 10:23