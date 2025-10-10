Cristiano Ronaldo takes precautions against baldness!

Continuing his career at Al Nassr, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly opened a health clinic in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. According to the British outlet Daily Mail, Ronaldo, who appeared as a guest on "The Byron Cook Show" on MBC Loud FM, Saudi Arabia's first English-language commercial radio station, shared details about the health clinic he established. The 40-year-old star, who admitted to having a fear of going bald, made the following notable statements:

"If you see me without hair, I will not be the same person,

It's better to do things with hair. I think so. Do you not agree with me? I prefer it. But so many people don't care if they have hair or not. I believe with hair, you're looking better. So this is just my opinion.

And I know we've had a joke, but no one should feel in any way embarrassed to inspire you. This is something positive you can do for yourself. Maybe sometimes people joke a little bit like we have, but it's actually something very positive.

We're having a bit of fun, but you should be proud to come here, yes? Listen, as I've been in the business for so many years, I understand a little bit the problems of the people and depend on the country as well. Because for example, Spain, Portugal, Italy, they look in different ways. They are similar, but in a different way. What I mean with that?

The people go to the clinic a little bit, they go a little bit shy. Because five years ago, it was like a stigma. But now it's different. The people see with different eyes now. They see like, it's like that you go to the dentist to do the checkup.

The hair is completely the same because we have a unique body. And everything is together. So I think you should be confident, with hair or without hair. With hair is better, in my opinion. You feel comfortable with yourself. I think it's the most important thing. I love that. I think it's an important conversation.

The confidence is not coming from outside, it's always coming from inside, but it's always nice to be looking good as well outside. So for me, as I tell you, the health is for me, the main key.

Better health, more longevity, in my opinion. So as you mentioned, and good, my focus is to be part of the great companies of health. I have another companies related with health that aren't hair. So I'm glad we are here to help the people for the self-confidence."