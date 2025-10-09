CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Football Real Madrid make final decision on Arda Güler! Xabi Alonso puts an end to the speculation

Real Madrid have made a firm decision regarding Arda Güler’s future. The Turkish wonderkid, who has been shining under Xabi Alonso, has attracted Premier League interest — but the Spanish giants have made their stance clear.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Ekim 2025 Perşembe 10:07
A major update has emerged on the future of Real Madrid's young star, Arda Güler. According to Fichajes, the club and head coach Xabi Alonso have made a final decision about the Turkish midfielder's role in the team amid growing transfer interest.

REBORN UNDER XABI ALONSO

After struggling for minutes last season under Carlo Ancelotti, Arda Güler has found his rhythm with Xabi Alonso in charge. The Turkish international has quickly adapted to Alonso's tactical system and has become a regular starter for Los Blancos.

A KEY FIGURE IN REAL MADRID'S SYSTEM

Since the start of the season, Arda has established himself as one of Real Madrid's most influential players. His intelligence, vision, and technical brilliance have made him a fan favorite at the Santiago Bernabéu. Spanish media report that Alonso has given him a special role, viewing him as one of the club's "future cornerstones."

ARSENAL AND NEWCASTLE APPROACH REJECTED

According to the same report, Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United have both made offers for Arda Güler. However, Real Madrid are preparing to reject those bids, fully satisfied with his development and progress under Alonso.

A CENTRAL PIECE IN THE FUTURE PLAN

Xabi Alonso reportedly sees Arda as an integral part of the club's long-term project and is unwilling to part ways with him. Real Madrid have no intention of selling the 19-year-old Turkish star, who continues to impress both domestically and in Europe.

