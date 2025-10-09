FC Barcelona President Laporta’s Kenan Yildiz-Lamine Yamal Project! Bombshell claim from Italian press

Significant developments are unfolding regarding Turkish national footballer Kenan Yildiz, who plays for Juventus. It has been learned that contract renewal and salary increase negotiations between the Italian Serie A giant and Yildiz are ongoing. While it's noted that both parties are keen to reach an agreement, it was reported that no deal has been finalized yet regarding the figures of a new contract that would tie Kenan Yildiz to Juventus until 2030. It's claimed that if the 20-year-old signs a new contract with Juventus, his annual salary would nearly triple his current 1.5 million euro earnings. It was highlighted that Juventus' salary offer to Kenan Yildiz's father, Engin Yildiz, and the player's management team would place Kenan among the top five highest-paid players in the Juventus locker room. However, it's alleged that the 20-year-old's father expects more from the Turin club, given his son's current status. On the other hand, it was learned that if Kenan Yildiz fails to reach an agreement with Juventus on contract terms, Chelsea and Barcelona are waiting in the wings to transfer the Turkish national star. It was reported that at the end of July, Juventus Sporting Director Damien Comolli rejected a 70 million euro offer from Chelsea, while the Premier League giant is planning to make another move for Kenan.

BARCELONA'S YAMAL-KENAN PROJECT

According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, it was claimed that Barcelona President Joan Laporta has a "crazy idea" of bringing Kenan Yildiz and Lamine Yamal together.