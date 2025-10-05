CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Football Galatasaray 1-1 Beşiktaş | FINAL SCORE & MATCH SUMMARY

Galatasaray 1-1 Beşiktaş | FINAL SCORE & MATCH SUMMARY

In Week 8 of the Trendyol Süper Lig, Galatasaray hosted Beşiktaş at RAMS Park. The highly anticipated Istanbul derby ended in a 1-1 draw. Here are the details…

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Ekim 2025 Pazar 09:28
Galatasaray 1-1 Beşiktaş | FINAL SCORE & MATCH SUMMARY

Galatasaray, who entered the match with 7 wins in 7 league games and a record-breaking start under coach Okan Buruk, dropped their first points of the season against Sergen Yalçın's side.

The game ended 1-1 after the home team went down to 10 men in the 34th minute. Beşiktaş took the lead in the 12th minute through Tammy Abraham, while Galatasaray equalized after İlkay Gündoğan capitalized on a defensive mistake by Wilfred Ndidi.

SANCHEZ SENT OFF

Before the match, Davinson Sanchez was one yellow card away from suspension. In the 34th minute, he committed a last-man foul on Rafa Silva, who was through on goal, and received a straight red card, leaving Galatasaray with 10 men for the remainder of the game.

MEANINGFUL BANNERS FROM GALATASARAY FANS

During the match, Galatasaray supporters displayed banners expressing solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli occupation. They also unveiled a banner sending condolences to Beşiktaş manager Sergen Yalçın, who recently lost his brother.

SINGO FORCED OFF WITH INJURY

Wilfried Singo had to leave the pitch due to injury in the 26th minute and was replaced by Roland Sallai.

NDIDI'S COSTLY MISTAKE

Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made a critical error in the 55th minute. Pressured by Lucas Torreira, the Nigerian lost possession near his own box, allowing İlkay Gündoğan to score the equalizer and seal the 1-1 draw.

