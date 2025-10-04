Striking words from Alessandro Del Piero about Kenan Yıldız! "So far..."

In an interview with the Italian press outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Alessandro Del Piero spoke highly of our national player Kenan Yıldız.

When asked about the legendary figure's relationship with his great idol Yıldız and the moment before the Atalanta match when Juventus' No. 10 went to embrace him on the sideline during the CBS broadcast, and considering that, like him, Yıldız also became famous at a very young age, the question was: "What advice would you give to Kenan?"

Del Piero replied, "As far as I have seen, both on and off the pitch, he doesn't need advice. He is a serious young man who loves working hard, wants to become a symbol of this club, and wants to be successful—and rightly so. I think he is doing it the right way. Of course, there will be tough times and more or less positive moments, and during those times he will need to trust the right people. I hope he always has the right people around him who can tell him what he needs to hear at that moment."