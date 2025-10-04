CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Striking words from Alessandro Del Piero about Kenan Yıldız! "So far..."

Striking words from Alessandro Del Piero about Kenan Yıldız! "So far..."

Alessandro Del Piero, one of Juventus' legendary players, made striking comments about our national footballer Kenan Yıldız, who is wearing the Italian giant's No. 10 jersey, in an interview. Here are the details...

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 04 Ekim 2025 Cumartesi 15:04
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Striking words from Alessandro Del Piero about Kenan Yıldız! "So far..."

In an interview with the Italian press outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Alessandro Del Piero spoke highly of our national player Kenan Yıldız.

When asked about the legendary figure's relationship with his great idol Yıldız and the moment before the Atalanta match when Juventus' No. 10 went to embrace him on the sideline during the CBS broadcast, and considering that, like him, Yıldız also became famous at a very young age, the question was: "What advice would you give to Kenan?"

Del Piero replied, "As far as I have seen, both on and off the pitch, he doesn't need advice. He is a serious young man who loves working hard, wants to become a symbol of this club, and wants to be successful—and rightly so. I think he is doing it the right way. Of course, there will be tough times and more or less positive moments, and during those times he will need to trust the right people. I hope he always has the right people around him who can tell him what he needs to hear at that moment."

İşte dev derbinin 11'leri!
Aynadaki Yabancı - REKLAM
DİĞER
'Aşk ve Gözyaşı'nda Selim Meyra'dan boşanmayacağını söyler!
Son dakika | Sultanbeyli’de toplu açılış ve temel atma töreni: Başkan Erdoğan konuşuyor
Icardi'nin dikkat çeken Beşiktaş karnesi!
REKLAM - TOD
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
GS-BJK maçı canlı yayın bilgileri! GS-BJK maçı canlı yayın bilgileri! 14:48
Atalanta-Como maçı detayları! CANLI İZLE Atalanta-Como maçı detayları! CANLI İZLE 14:28
Gençlerbirliği-Alanyaspor | CANLI Gençlerbirliği-Alanyaspor | CANLI 14:18
Inter Milan-Cremonese maçı detayları! Inter Milan-Cremonese maçı detayları! 14:15
Real Madrid - Villarreal maçı hangi kanalda? Real Madrid - Villarreal maçı hangi kanalda? 13:53
Mourinho’nun ekibinde salgın alarmı! Mourinho’nun ekibinde salgın alarmı! 13:52
Daha Eski
İsrail protestosu nedeniyle maç durduruldu! İsrail protestosu nedeniyle maç durduruldu! 13:40
Athletic Bilbao - Mallorca maçı hangi kanalda? Athletic Bilbao - Mallorca maçı hangi kanalda? 13:40
Girona - Valencia maçı hangi kanalda? Girona - Valencia maçı hangi kanalda? 13:24
Real Oviedo - Levante maçı hangi kanalda? Real Oviedo - Levante maçı hangi kanalda? 13:19
Galatasaray - Beşiktaş maçı hangi kanalda? Galatasaray - Beşiktaş maçı hangi kanalda? 13:08
Şampiyonlar Ligi formatı yeniden değişiyor! Şampiyonlar Ligi formatı yeniden değişiyor! 12:57