CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Pep Guardiola calls for solidarity with Palestine: Take to the streets against genocide!

Pep Guardiola calls for solidarity with Palestine: Take to the streets against genocide!

Manchester City manager and football legend Pep Guardiola called on the people of Barcelona to protest the genocide committed by Israel, drawing attention to the attacks against the Palestinian people.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 04 Ekim 2025 Cumartesi 12:20
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Pep Guardiola calls for solidarity with Palestine: Take to the streets against genocide!

Manchester City manager and football legend Pep Guardiola has called on the people of Barcelona to take to the streets in protest against what he described as Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.

According to Marca, Guardiola drew attention to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, emphasizing that the world is witnessing a tragedy unfold before its eyes: "We are witnessing a genocide live, where thousands of children have already been killed and many more could die. The Gaza Strip lies in ruins. Crowds of people wander aimlessly without food, drinking water, or medicine. Only organized civil society can save lives and pressure governments to take action."

The Spanish coach urged citizens to join a massive solidarity march scheduled for Saturday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. in Barcelona: "We will flood the streets of Jardinets de Gràcia to demand an end to the genocide."

Icardi'nin dikkat çeken Beşiktaş karnesi!
Aynadaki Yabancı - REKLAM
DİĞER
Efsane yarışma programı tüm hızıyla devam ediyor!
CANLI ANLATIM | Hamas'tan Gazze yanıtı: Müzakerelere hazırız | Trump'tan Türkiye'ye teşekkür İsrail'e uyarı: Bombalamayı derhal durdurun
Yalçın’dan derbi uyarısı: Bu maç...
REKLAM - TOD
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Yalçın’dan derbi uyarısı: Bu maç... Yalçın’dan derbi uyarısı: Bu maç... 12:39
Guardiola’dan Filistin’le dayanışma çağrısı! Guardiola’dan Filistin’le dayanışma çağrısı! 12:10
Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern Münih maçı hangi kanalda? Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern Münih maçı hangi kanalda? 12:02
Derbinin VAR hakemi açıklandı! Derbinin VAR hakemi açıklandı! 12:00
Augsburg - Wolfsburg maçı hangi kanalda? Augsburg - Wolfsburg maçı hangi kanalda? 11:59
Sprint yarışının galibi Bezzecchi! Sprint yarışının galibi Bezzecchi! 11:50
Daha Eski
Bayer Leverkusen - Union Berlin maçı hangi kanalda? Bayer Leverkusen - Union Berlin maçı hangi kanalda? 11:37
Werder Bremen - St Pauli maçı hangi kanalda? Werder Bremen - St Pauli maçı hangi kanalda? 11:26
Del Piero'dan dikkat çeken Kenan sözleri! Del Piero'dan dikkat çeken Kenan sözleri! 11:22
Chelsea - Liverpool maçı hangi kanalda? Chelsea - Liverpool maçı hangi kanalda? 10:56
Gittiği yerde umduğunu bulamadı! Gittiği yerde umduğunu bulamadı! 10:52
Manchester United - Sunderland maçı hangi kanalda? Manchester United - Sunderland maçı hangi kanalda? 10:49