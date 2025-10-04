Pep Guardiola calls for solidarity with Palestine: Take to the streets against genocide!

Manchester City manager and football legend Pep Guardiola has called on the people of Barcelona to take to the streets in protest against what he described as Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people.

According to Marca, Guardiola drew attention to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, emphasizing that the world is witnessing a tragedy unfold before its eyes: "We are witnessing a genocide live, where thousands of children have already been killed and many more could die. The Gaza Strip lies in ruins. Crowds of people wander aimlessly without food, drinking water, or medicine. Only organized civil society can save lives and pressure governments to take action."

The Spanish coach urged citizens to join a massive solidarity march scheduled for Saturday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. in Barcelona: "We will flood the streets of Jardinets de Gràcia to demand an end to the genocide."