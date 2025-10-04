Altay Bayındır: I know what I have to do

Turkey's national goalkeeper, Altay Bayındır, who plays for Manchester United, spoke to the Premier League giant's matchday magazine.

HERE ARE HIS WORDS:

"I know who I am and what I need to do, and I will continue on the path I believe in. I didn't get here easily. I've done a lot, played many matches, and delivered many strong performances. I know who I am and what I'm capable of, and I'm eager to show even more.""Everyone is working for the same path, for the same goals. That's why we're here. That's why we wanted to come here, and we need to know our responsibilities. We have to push ourselves. We have to push everyone and each other. And of course, sometimes you may lose, things may not always go perfectly, just like in life. It's the same, just like in life. But tomorrow is a new day, and you have to push yourself and your teammates for every match. Our goalkeeper group is very strong, and we always push ourselves on the pitch. Of course, we compete for the starting spot, but off the field, we have a great relationship.""No matter which team we play against, we need to be ready. We have to focus on every match. We have to win this game."