CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Spanish Media Praise Arda Güler: ‘From Free Artist to Game Architect’

Spanish Media Praise Arda Güler: ‘From Free Artist to Game Architect’

Spanish outlets highlighted Arda Güler’s impressive rise at Real Madrid under new coach Xabi Alonso, praising his transformation and growing influence on the pitch.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Ekim 2025 Cuma 12:22
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Spanish Media Praise Arda Güler: ‘From Free Artist to Game Architect’

A wave of praise from the Spanish press has arrived for Turkish star Arda Güler, who continues to impress at Real Madrid. After limited opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti, the 20-year-old's form has surged with Xabi Alonso's arrival.

Marca spotlighted Güler's development, quoting Toni Kroos, who once described him as a rare young talent eager to learn:

"He asks questions, seeks advice — not many 18-year-olds do that. He has a learner's mindset."

The report emphasized how Güler's humility and hunger for knowledge helped him fit perfectly into Alonso's system. Alonso, aware of how talent can be lost without direction, has provided the tools for Güler to thrive.

His evolution was summed up powerfully:

"From a creative attacker to a responsible midfielder — from a free artist to a game architect with defensive duties."

Aynadaki Yabancı - REKLAM
Kahn'dan flaş Sane sözleri! "G.Saray'da yedek kalırsa..."
DİĞER
Efsane yarışma programı tüm hızıyla devam ediyor!
CANLI ANLATIM | İsrail'den Sumud'un son teknesi Marinette'ye baskın! | Alıkonulan aktivistler nerede?
İspanyol basını Arda Güler'e övgü yağdırdı!
F.Bahçe'de büyük hayal kırıklığı! İstatistiklerde dibi gördü
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
İspanyol basını Arda Güler'e övgü yağdırdı! İspanyol basını Arda Güler'e övgü yağdırdı! 11:57
Nijerya'nın aday kadrosu açıklandı! Osimhen ve Ndidi... Nijerya'nın aday kadrosu açıklandı! Osimhen ve Ndidi... 11:36
Kahn'dan flaş Sane sözleri! "G.Saray'da yedek kalırsa..." Kahn'dan flaş Sane sözleri! "G.Saray'da yedek kalırsa..." 11:14
Anadolu Efes - Hapoel Tel Aviv maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? Anadolu Efes - Hapoel Tel Aviv maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta, hangi kanalda? 10:40
Trabzonspor - Kayserispor maçı yayın bilgisi! Trabzonspor - Kayserispor maçı yayın bilgisi! 10:23
Fransız basını F.Bahçeli yıldıza dikkat çekti! Fransız basını F.Bahçeli yıldıza dikkat çekti! 10:19
Daha Eski
Berke Özer Fransa'da manşet oldu! Berke Özer Fransa'da manşet oldu! 09:58
Buruk'tan özel görüşme! "Derbiyi sen kazandıracaksın" Buruk'tan özel görüşme! "Derbiyi sen kazandıracaksın" 09:51
Ömer Üründül'den o isme övgü dolu sözler! Ömer Üründül'den o isme övgü dolu sözler! 09:30
Ahmet Çakar'dan flaş Tedesco yorumu! Ahmet Çakar'dan flaş Tedesco yorumu! 09:09
F.Bahçe'de büyük hayal kırıklığı! İstatistiklerde dibi gördü F.Bahçe'de büyük hayal kırıklığı! İstatistiklerde dibi gördü 09:02
Bugünkü maçlar 3 Ekim Cuma 2025 Bugünkü maçlar 3 Ekim Cuma 2025 08:48