Spanish Media Praise Arda Güler: ‘From Free Artist to Game Architect’

A wave of praise from the Spanish press has arrived for Turkish star Arda Güler, who continues to impress at Real Madrid. After limited opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti, the 20-year-old's form has surged with Xabi Alonso's arrival.

Marca spotlighted Güler's development, quoting Toni Kroos, who once described him as a rare young talent eager to learn:

"He asks questions, seeks advice — not many 18-year-olds do that. He has a learner's mindset."

The report emphasized how Güler's humility and hunger for knowledge helped him fit perfectly into Alonso's system. Alonso, aware of how talent can be lost without direction, has provided the tools for Güler to thrive.

His evolution was summed up powerfully:

"From a creative attacker to a responsible midfielder — from a free artist to a game architect with defensive duties."