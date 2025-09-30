Will he ever coach again? Jürgen Klopp reveals his decision

RB Leipzig's Global Sports Director Jürgen Klopp has given an eye-catching interview to The Athletic. The legendary former Liverpool manager spoke candidly about life after coaching, criticism surrounding his Leipzig move, and harsh words for FIFA.

"I DIDN'T EVEN KNOW THE MATCH TIMES"

Klopp admitted that he completely distanced himself from football after leaving Liverpool: "I'm very pleased with Liverpool's performances, I've watched some games. But I never thought, 'Oh, it's Saturday today!' I didn't even know when the matches were being played. I worked out, spent time with my grandchildren, and enjoyed life. I knew I would work again, but I also knew I didn't want to be a manager anymore."

On the possibility of returning to the touchline, Klopp was clear: "Never again? I think so, but you never know. If I start again at 65, people will say, 'But you said you'd never do it again!' I'm sorry, when I said that, I was 100% sure. Right now, I don't miss anything."

MAINZ FANS' CRITICISM

Klopp also addressed the protest banners Mainz supporters displayed after his move to Leipzig: "I knew this would happen. In Germany, people have very strong views about Red Bull's involvement in football. They like them in other areas, but not in football. This was a Germany-specific reaction. Most of the younger fans in Mainz don't even remember my time there. It's fine by me—people can think what they want. What matters is making the right decisions for the right reasons."

"ONLY TWO WEDDINGS IN 25 YEARS"

Reflecting on how coaching consumed his personal life, Klopp spoke of his newfound freedom: "I told my wife Ulla that I would work flat-out for 25 years. And I did. In those 25 years, I only went to two weddings: my own, and one two months ago. I went to the cinema four times, all in the last eight weeks. Now I can finally do these things. Football took me to many countries, but I never saw them—just the hotel, stadium, and training ground. Now I have the freedom to travel and explore."

"COACH CHANGES SHOULDN'T BE DRIVEN BY MEDIA PRESSURE"

Klopp also underlined the importance of stability in football: "Changing coaches is never pleasant, but sometimes necessary. What I want is for coaches to be hired and dismissed for the right reasons, not because of media pressure. These days, people only think in black and white, but life is made up of grey areas. Managers give everything to their jobs, but that often goes unrecognized."

HARSH WORDS FOR FIFA: "PLAYERS ARE BEING FORGOTTEN"

Finally, Klopp criticized FIFA for its congested tournament schedule: "I read about Chelsea's injury crisis after the FIFA Club World Cup. Maybe some injuries were inevitable, but you should know how much you can demand from players. FIFA forgets the players. They keep adding new tournaments, players don't even get a summer break anymore. In no other field would you ask the best artist to perform every night. But that's exactly what they're doing to footballers.

A 64-team World Cup in 2030? Incredible. It feels pointless to even say anything. But if we don't speak up, it'll never stop. Players should get at least eight weeks of vacation every year. It's their right."