"Kenan Yıldiz's viral moments! He went to Alessandro Del Piero and...
Before the match where Juventus hosted Atalanta, Kenan Yıldız, while warming up, went to the Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero, who was at the sideline as a commentator, and was captured live on air. The footage quickly became a trending topic on social media. Here are those moments..
