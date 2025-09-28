CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football "Kenan Yıldiz's viral moments! He went to Alessandro Del Piero and...

"Kenan Yıldiz's viral moments! He went to Alessandro Del Piero and...

Before the match where Juventus hosted Atalanta, Kenan Yıldız, while warming up, went to the Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero, who was at the sideline as a commentator, and was captured live on air. The footage quickly became a trending topic on social media. Here are those moments..

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Eylül 2025 Pazar 13:54
"Kenan Yıldiz's viral moments! He went to Alessandro Del Piero and...
Interesting moments before the Juventus-Atalanta match... Our national player, Kenan Yıldız, approached Del Piero, whom he saw doing commentary on the sidelines, and greeted and embraced him live on air. The successful footballer continued his warm-up after a brief chat.
