Striking words from Carlo Ancelotti’s book about Mourinho: He was burnt out!

Carlo Ancelotti, who left Real Madrid to take charge of the Brazilian national team, has released his autobiography titled The Dream.

The Italian coach's remarks about José Mourinho in the book have quickly become a hot topic.

Here are the key excerpts about Mourinho:

"HE WAS BURNT OUT"

"We were eliminated by Mourinho's Inter, sent there by Abramovich. The next day, Abramovich spoke not only with me but with the entire team. My problem was that Mourinho's victory was not good for my relationship with Abramovich. I was supposed to be the antidote to Mourinho: calm, measured, and someone who could revive the team after the drama. To Abramovich, José Mourinho was a burnt-out man."

"I HAD EMBARRASSED ABRAMOVICH"

"I let him ruin the script. I had embarrassed the club owner. Abramovich judged me on European success or failure, and the Champions League cost me my job. Torres was his personal signing, and taking him off was seen as a direct act of defiance toward the owner. For a moment, I had forgotten that ultimately the club owner could never be defeated."