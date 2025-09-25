Shocking demand from Juventus for Kenan Yıldız!

Kenan Yıldız, who has become one of Juventus' most important players with his outstanding performances, is once again at the center of major transfer rumors. The Turkish international has attracted the interest of Premier League side Arsenal, but Juventus' asking price has reportedly caused shockwaves in England.

FLYING START TO THE SEASON

Since joining Juventus in 2022, Yıldız has continued to establish himself as a key figure. The 20-year-old has made a blistering start to the new season, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists in just 9 matches.

ARSENAL ENTER THE RACE

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal have begun exploring a move to sign the Turkish star. However, Juventus' valuation may prove to be a significant obstacle.

€100 MILLION PRICE TAG

The report claims that the Turin club has set a staggering €100 million asking price for Yıldız. This astronomical demand could force interested clubs to step back. Juventus, meanwhile, are also pushing to extend the player's contract.

COULD MAKE TURKISH FOOTBALL HISTORY

If such a transfer were completed, Yıldız would become the most expensive Turkish player of all time. Currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt, the winger is under contract with Juventus until 2029.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Standing at 1.87 meters tall, Yıldız has already made 89 appearances for Juventus, tallying 18 goals and 15 assists. He helped the club win the Coppa Italia in the 2023-24 season. On the international stage, he has earned 23 caps for Turkey, scoring 2 goals.