Mourinho is in trouble after his statement about referees

Jose Mourinho, who signed for Benfica after being sacked from Fenerbahçe, continues his ongoing scandalous statements. The Lisbon side, who last hosted Rio Ave, conceded a point with a goal in the 90+1 minute, leaving them four points behind leaders Porto in the title race.

Mourinho, who made a statement after the match, drew criticism by saying, "The referee has no personality, we cannot generally say that referees have a personality. They do what the VAR says."

The Portuguese Football Referees Association filed a complaint against Mourinho to the Portuguese Football Federation Disciplinary Board for his statements.

WHAT DID MOURINHO SAY?

The Portuguese manager's post-match comments that drew criticism included the following:

"If this is the new football, if a goal is disallowed when you step on the ball of your foot, I don't like this new style of football. The referee has no personality, and we can't generally say that referees have any. They do what VAR says. When I saw the referee being called to VAR, I knew the goal would be disallowed. Regardless, we played against a defensive team. It was difficult to score. We did everything we could to score in the second half, and we did. We're not a very effective team in the penalty area. We tried to enter the game differently, and we did. We scored a beautiful goal, and then... As I said, the result was extremely unfair. But such analyses of injustice are intolerable in football. As a result, we lost two important points."