Wesley Sneijder to Jose Mourinho: Not wise!

Wesley Sneijder, one of Galatasaray's former stars, made headlines with his statements to the Dutch press. Evaluating Jose Mourinho's decision to leave Fenerbahçe and sign for Benfica, and the statements made by the Portuguese coach during this process, Sneijder said that he "did not find it wise."

The Dutchman, who crossed paths with Mourinho at Inter in 2010 and lifted the UEFA Champions League Cup with the experienced coach, said that despite his respect for Jose, he had "gone astray".

"IT IS SHAMEFUL"

Sneijder said of these statements, "I don't think it was wise for him to say something like that. He shouldn't have said it. Especially to the Turks. They definitely don't like situations like this. I find these statements shameful, too."

WHAT DID MOURINHO SAY?

At the signing ceremony held at Benfica, Mourinho took aim at Fenerbahçe, saying, "I made a mistake by going to Fenerbahçe, but I gave my all until the last day. By returning to Benfica, I also returned to my own level."

"WE STILL HAVE A SPECIAL BOND"

Sneijder, on the other hand, said signing for Benfica was a good decision for him, saying, "I love him and I still have a special bond with him. I wish him the best. We had wonderful times. It was so short, but I feel like we've been working together for years."