United Nations experts call on FIFA and UEFA: Ban Israel from international football!

United Nations experts have called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international football over its ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"SILENCE IN THE FACE OF GENOCIDE IS NOT AN OPTION"

The experts pointed to the findings of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, which concluded that "Israel is committing genocide," stressing that this is now confirmed by international bodies. They also referred to the International Court of Justice's provisional measures ruling of January 26, 2024, which reminded all states of their obligations to prevent genocide.

"Preventing genocide, refraining from committing or inciting it, and punishing perpetrators are fundamental norms of international law, without exception," the experts said, emphasizing that the sports world also carries responsibility in this regard.

"SPORT CANNOT BE A TOOL TO NORMALIZE INJUSTICE"

The statement highlighted that sports organizations "cannot act as if business is usual" in the face of human rights violations. Addressing FIFA and UEFA, the experts declared: "Sporting platforms must not become instruments to legitimize injustice."

They also reminded that states competing in the same tournaments with Israel, as well as countries hosting such events, have an obligation "not to remain neutral."

"BOYCOTT TARGETS STATES, NOT PLAYERS"

The UN experts underlined that any potential sanction should target the Israeli state, not individual footballers: "National teams represent their states. In the past, teams of states committing massive human rights violations have been banned from football. The same must apply to Israel."

"FIFA MUST STOP LEGITIMIZING ISRAEL"

Finally, the experts stressed that FIFA and UEFA are bound by international human rights law and expressed support for calls from civil society in this direction.

"Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories must not be aided or abetted," they said, issuing a direct call to FIFA: "End the legitimization of Israel's violations of international law. Every possible measure must be taken to end the genocide in Gaza. This is both a legal and moral obligation."