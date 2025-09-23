Interest from Premier League giants in Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz at the Center of Transfer Rumors

Our national team star Kenan Yildiz, currently playing for Juventus, is once again in the spotlight amid growing transfer speculation.

According to Italian outlet Bianconera News, three Premier League giants — Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal — have shown strong interest in the 2005-born talent and have reportedly approached Juventus for a potential move.

JUVENTUS KEEN TO KEEP HIM

Despite the growing buzz, Juventus has no intention of letting go of what they see as one of the club's brightest future stars. Reports suggest the Turin-based club has already rejected the interest from Europe's elite and is now preparing a new contract to secure Yildiz's long-term future.

SALARY INCREASE PLANNED

Kenan Yildiz is currently under contract with Juventus until 2029, but the Italian side, under the guidance of General Director Damien Comolli, is looking to extend the deal until 2030. As part of the new terms, his current salary of €1.5 million is expected to be increased to €6 million. It's also reported that Yildiz is open to signing the improved contract.

SEASON PERFORMANCE

So far this season, Kenan Yildiz has made 5 appearances for Juventus, contributing 2 goals and 4 assists.

SOURCE: Bianconera News