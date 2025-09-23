Barcelona announce Gavi injury update

Barcelona have confirmed that young star Gavi will be sidelined for 4–5 months following surgery.
In the club's official statement, it was announced that the Spanish midfielder underwent an arthroscopy to treat a medial meniscus injury. The meniscus was sutured in order to preserve it, and his estimated recovery time was stated to be between four and five months.
MEDICAL NEWS First team player Pablo Páez Gavira 'Gavi' has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus. Recovery time is estimated at around 4-5 months. pic.twitter.com/IvLzWYR7jC— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 23, 2025