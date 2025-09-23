CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Barcelona announce Gavi injury update

Barcelona announce Gavi injury update

Barcelona have confirmed that Gavi will be sidelined for 4–5 months.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 23:14 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 23:15
Barcelona announce Gavi injury update

Barcelona have confirmed that young star Gavi will be sidelined for 4–5 months following surgery.

In the club's official statement, it was announced that the Spanish midfielder underwent an arthroscopy to treat a medial meniscus injury. The meniscus was sutured in order to preserve it, and his estimated recovery time was stated to be between four and five months.

