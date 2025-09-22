CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or!

Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or!

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé was awarded the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best footballer.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Eylül 2025 Salı 00:28
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or!

The 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, organized by the French football magazine France Football, was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where the winners of world football's most prestigious prizes were announced.

DEMBELE CROWNED THE BEST

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé was awarded the Ballon d'Or as the world's best footballer. The 28-year-old Frenchman played a pivotal role in PSG's historic treble last season, helping his team lift the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, and the French Cup.

In the voting, Barcelona's Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal finished second, while PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha claimed third place.

WOMEN'S BALLON D'OR

For the third consecutive year, Spain international and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmatí was named the best female footballer in the world.

YAMAL RETAINS KOPA TROPHY

Barcelona's 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal once again etched his name into history, winning the Kopa Trophy—awarded to the best under-21 player—for the second year in a row.

Turkish international Kenan Yıldız, who plays for Juventus, finished fifth in the voting. On the women's side, the Kopa Trophy went to Barcelona's 19-year-old forward Vicky Lopez.

OTHER AWARDS

Gerd Müller Trophy (Best Striker): Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres (men's) and Barcelona's Ewa Pajor (women's).

Lev Yashin Award (Best Goalkeeper): Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City (men's) and Hannah Hampton of Chelsea (women's).

Best Coach: Luis Enrique of PSG (men's) and Sarina Wiegman of England's women's national team.

Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (men's) and Arsenal (women's).

SOCRATES AWARD

The Socrates Award was presented to the Xana Foundation, established by PSG manager Luis Enrique in memory of his daughter Xana, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to a rare form of bone cancer. The foundation provides comprehensive health support for children and young people.

REKLAM - Türk Telekom
Buruk'tan Osimhen açıklaması!
DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'de Mert Hakan Yandaş'a büyük şok! Kullandığı oy tüzüğe aykırı mı?
Başkan Erdoğan BM kürsüsünde Gazze'nin sesi oldu! "Vicdanı olan Gazze'ye sessiz kalamaz" | Mikrofon sesi neden kesildi? İletişim Başkanlığı açıkladı
Buruk'tan Yunus ve Jakobs açıklaması!
Cimbom Aslantepe'de kara bulutları dağıttı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Napoli kayıpsız devam etti! Napoli kayıpsız devam etti! 00:20
Ballon d'Or ödülü Dembele'nin! Ballon d'Or ödülü Dembele'nin! 23:51
Buruk'tan Osimhen açıklaması! Buruk'tan Osimhen açıklaması! 23:31
Fransa'da dev mücadelenin galibi Marsilya! Fransa'da dev mücadelenin galibi Marsilya! 22:59
Jasikevicius: EuroBasket'in en iyisi Türkiye Jasikevicius: EuroBasket'in en iyisi Türkiye 22:39
Uçar: Yine bireysel hatalar yaptık Uçar: Yine bireysel hatalar yaptık 22:35
Daha Eski
Kopa Trophy yine Yamal'ın! Kopa Trophy yine Yamal'ın! 22:22
Torreira neden golüne sevinmediğini açıkladı! Torreira neden golüne sevinmediğini açıkladı! 22:18
Akgün: Daha iyi G.Saray olacak Akgün: Daha iyi G.Saray olacak 22:14
Buruk'tan Yunus ve Jakobs açıklaması! Buruk'tan Yunus ve Jakobs açıklaması! 22:12
Singo: Şampiyonlar Ligi'nin telafisini gösterdik Singo: Şampiyonlar Ligi'nin telafisini gösterdik 22:11
Cimbom Aslantepe'de kara bulutları dağıttı! Cimbom Aslantepe'de kara bulutları dağıttı! 21:54