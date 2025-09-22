Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or!

The 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, organized by the French football magazine France Football, was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where the winners of world football's most prestigious prizes were announced.

DEMBELE CROWNED THE BEST

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé was awarded the Ballon d'Or as the world's best footballer. The 28-year-old Frenchman played a pivotal role in PSG's historic treble last season, helping his team lift the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, and the French Cup.

In the voting, Barcelona's Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal finished second, while PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha claimed third place.

WOMEN'S BALLON D'OR

For the third consecutive year, Spain international and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmatí was named the best female footballer in the world.

YAMAL RETAINS KOPA TROPHY

Barcelona's 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal once again etched his name into history, winning the Kopa Trophy—awarded to the best under-21 player—for the second year in a row.

Turkish international Kenan Yıldız, who plays for Juventus, finished fifth in the voting. On the women's side, the Kopa Trophy went to Barcelona's 19-year-old forward Vicky Lopez.

OTHER AWARDS

Gerd Müller Trophy (Best Striker): Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres (men's) and Barcelona's Ewa Pajor (women's).

Lev Yashin Award (Best Goalkeeper): Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City (men's) and Hannah Hampton of Chelsea (women's).

Best Coach: Luis Enrique of PSG (men's) and Sarina Wiegman of England's women's national team.

Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (men's) and Arsenal (women's).

SOCRATES AWARD

The Socrates Award was presented to the Xana Foundation, established by PSG manager Luis Enrique in memory of his daughter Xana, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to a rare form of bone cancer. The foundation provides comprehensive health support for children and young people.