CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Football Marchisio’s statement about Kenan Yildiz!

Marchisio’s statement about Kenan Yildiz!

Former Juventus midfielder Marchisio has spoken about Kenan Yildiz

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 22 Eylül 2025 Pazartesi 15:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22 Eylül 2025 Pazartesi 15:49
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Marchisio’s statement about Kenan Yildiz!

An Italian former footballer made important statements about Juventus's successful young footballer Kenan Yildiz. According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchisio said the following:

Is Yildiz expecting financial support to renew his contract with Juventus?

"Yes, because despite being a foreign player, he perfectly reflects Juventus's values. Nowadays, it is not easy to find such a strong player who is in high demand in Europe, dreams of staying at his club, becoming a symbol, and winning. Kenan is exactly that kind of player, and he deserves financial support from the club to renew his contract."

REKLAM - Türk Telekom
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'ı reddetme sebebi...
DİĞER
Futbolda tartışmaları bitirecek öneri! “Sakatlık numaraları azalacak”
Başkan Erdoğan'a zaman ayarlı saldırı: CIA aparatı Michael Rubin sahneye çıktı!
Ünlü gazeteciden Onana için flaş açıklama!
G.Saray'da Buruk'tan radikal değişiklik!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Banza resmen Al Jazira'da! Banza resmen Al Jazira'da! 15:16
G.Saray-Konyaspor maçı öncesi son notlar! G.Saray-Konyaspor maçı öncesi son notlar! 14:50
Ünlü gazeteciden Onana için flaş açıklama! Ünlü gazeteciden Onana için flaş açıklama! 14:47
Osimhen Liverpool maçında oynayacak mı? Osimhen Liverpool maçında oynayacak mı? 14:45
Fernandes'e Rusya'da sert eleştiri! Fernandes'e Rusya'da sert eleştiri! 14:35
Osimhen Konyaspor maçında oynayacak mı? Victor Osimhen ne zaman sahalara dönecek? Osimhen Konyaspor maçında oynayacak mı? Victor Osimhen ne zaman sahalara dönecek? 14:27
Daha Eski
26 Eylül hangi burç? 26 Eylül burcu özellikleri nelerdir? 26 Eylül hangi burç? 26 Eylül burcu özellikleri nelerdir? 14:13
Montella Çizme basınına konuştu! Kenan ve Hakan... Montella Çizme basınına konuştu! Kenan ve Hakan... 13:38
Bulgaristan-Türkiye maçı ne zaman? Bulgaristan-Türkiye maçı ne zaman? 13:15
F.Bahçe'yi bekleyen tehlike! Çakar böyle açıkladı F.Bahçe'yi bekleyen tehlike! Çakar böyle açıkladı 12:19
Ballon d'Or 2025 aday listesi belirlendi! Ballon d'Or 2025 aday listesi belirlendi! 12:14
İşte G.Saray maçının VAR hakemi! İşte G.Saray maçının VAR hakemi! 12:03