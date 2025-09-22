Marchisio’s statement about Kenan Yildiz!

An Italian former footballer made important statements about Juventus's successful young footballer Kenan Yildiz. According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchisio said the following:

Is Yildiz expecting financial support to renew his contract with Juventus?

"Yes, because despite being a foreign player, he perfectly reflects Juventus's values. Nowadays, it is not easy to find such a strong player who is in high demand in Europe, dreams of staying at his club, becoming a symbol, and winning. Kenan is exactly that kind of player, and he deserves financial support from the club to renew his contract."