Lamine Yamal becomes the first player to win the Kopa Trophy twice in a row

At the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal once again claimed the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player of the year.

At just 18 years old, the Spanish talent made history as the first footballer ever to win the award in consecutive years. Yamal's outstanding performances last season left a strong impression, as he featured in 55 official matches for Barcelona, recording 18 goals and 25 assists.