Andriy Lunin rejects Fenerbahce and Galatasaray!

During the summer transfer window, Fenerbahce continued its search for a goalkeeper and started the season with Irfan Can Egribayat. Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, the club secured the services of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson for a fee of 11 million euros.

Another team searching for a goalkeeper during the summer transfer window was Galatasaray. The yellow-reds solved their goalkeeper problem by signing Ugurcan Cakir from Trabzonspor on the final days of the window for 27.5 million euros plus bonuses.

One of the names both clubs targeted in their search for a goalkeeper was Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin. According to Marca, both clubs submitted official offers to the capital side.

Another club reportedly interested in Lunin was La Liga side Real Oviedo. Despite receiving offers to leave in the summer and knowing that Courtois' spot was guaranteed, the 26-year-old decided to stay at Real Madrid.