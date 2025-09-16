Turkish wonder: Contract decision for Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz took control of Juve in just three matches: two assists in the first league game against Parma, another assist in the Derby d'Italia against Inter, and then a masterpiece goal also against the Nerazzurri. On the other hand, there were never any doubts about the player's qualities. Until last year, the only thing missing for the Turkish forward was a bit of consistency; now, that lack no longer seems to hold him back in any way.

UNQUESTIONED LEADER

Yildiz's growth over these years has been astounding. Just think that only two years ago, the market value of the 2005-born was around 10 million euros. Today, it exceeds 100 million. Yildiz has matured a lot, taken the team on his shoulders, and in crucial moments, he's more decisive than ever. All the ingredients that separate a good player from a champion. Certainly, the Juventus number 10 is not yet a champion, but he is showing all the qualities needed to become one, even in the short term.

FOR COMOLLI HE IS UNSELLABLE

This summer, there were inquiries from top European clubs. Chelsea, in particular, offered 70 million euros to try to snatch the Turkish star from Juve. Comolli's response was clear and direct: no, thank you. Because Yildiz is practically unsellable and has quickly become the face of the Old Lady.

NOW THE RENEWAL

Following his outstanding performance against Inter, new signs have emerged regarding the renewal of the contract for the 2005-born player. Juventus is ready to finalize all the details for extending Yildiz's journey with the Bianconeri. A new contract until 2030 is ready for the young forward, with a salary of about 5 million euros net per season, including bonuses. The rightful reward for someone preparing to become the future reference point for Juventus, following in the footsteps of his idol Del Piero.